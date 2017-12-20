Riverdale: Which Former Co-Star Would Skeet Ulrich Cast as Jughead's Mom?

Skeet Ulrich’s idea for who should play his Riverdale ex is so good, it’s scary.

“I mean, God, I think Neve [Campbell] would be really interesting,” Ulrich, who plays Jughead’s dad F.P. Jones on The CW’s teen drama, told TVLine when asked who he’d cast as Jughead’s still-unseen mother. Campbell, of course, starred alongside Ulrich in the 1996 horror classic Scream, which launched both of their movie careers. “I know she’s busy doing some films and stuff like that, so I don’t know if that’s a possibility,” Ulrich added. “But yeah, I think she’d be very intriguing.”

Jughead’s unnamed mom, who’s currently estranged from F.P., is one of several key characters we’re still waiting to meet on Riverdale. (She moved to Toledo before the series began, taking Jughead’s younger sister Jellybean with her.) Ulrich admits he still doesn’t know “if or when” the character might appear on the show, but he likes the nostalgic appeal of casting Campbell: “She’s very talented, and I think the reference to Scream would really tickle people.”

The casting of Riverdale‘s parents is already littered with references to earlier films and TV shows — Luke Perry and Molly Ringwald play Archie’s parents, with Twin Peaks alum Madchen Amick co-starring as Betty’s mom Alice — so the addition of Campbell would fit in nicely with that theme. Plus, her House of Cards character, political strategist LeAnn Harvey, was killed off at the end of last season — so she’s available. Riverdale producers, are you listening?

Should Neve Campbell play Jughead’s mom? Or do you have a better casting idea in mind? Chime in with your thoughts below, Riverdale fans.