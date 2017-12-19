Van Helsing Renewed for Season 3

The resistance continues to fight on: Van Helsing has been renewed for Season 3 at Syfy.

Per our sister site Deadline, the vampire-minded dystopian series nabbed a third season even before its second season finale airs. (That episode is slated for Thursday, Jan. 4, at 9/8c.)

Season 3 will consist of 13 episodes. Production is scheduled to begin in February 2018.

In a statement, showrunner Neil LaBute lightly teased what’s ahead for the dark drama: “The writing team has some amazing adventures planned for our cast and a few new surprises as well — expect blood to be spilled and characters to die screaming while the fate of humanity slips closer and closer to the edge of true chaos and utter darkness.”

