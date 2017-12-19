This Is Us Reunites The Big Three in New Photos From Winter Premiere

Holidays are a time for family, and even if you can’t stand your own, some new photos from This Is Us will allow you to live vicariously through the Pearsons.

Adult Kate, Randall and Kevin are reunited in some shots from “The Fifth Wheel,” which airs when the NBC drama returns with its winter premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Rebecca and Jack’s kids look happy, all hugs and smiles, in the photos. But knowing this show, they’re likely either on the verge of tears or just coming off of an emotionally heightened moment, so prepare yourselves.

In flashback photos, Mom and Pop Pearson take the kids on what looks like a vacation in the woods. A few things: Rebecca is reading The Joy Luck Club in one photo and wearing a groovy robe in another; Kate and Jack visit an ice cream shop, a stop we imagine (but hope we’re wrong) will be fraught with feeeelings; and you just know that Kevin is going to mock Randall’s book and then go sulk and read his comics, right?

