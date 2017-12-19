The 100 Season 5: Power's Mike Dopud Cast as Ruthless Serial Killer

Clarke Griffin will need to watch her back when The 100 returns in 2018 — like, even more than usual.

Mike Dopud, most recently seen as Power baddie Jason Micic, has been cast in the CW drama’s upcoming fifth season, our sister site Deadline reports, playing Vinson, one of the prisoners aboard the mysterious ship that landed in the Season 4 finale. Vinson may have the swagger of an upstanding intellectual, but make no mistake — he’s a “ruthless serial killer, terrifying enough to keep even the worst of the criminals on their toes.” (Um, permission to gulp?)

In addition to Power, Dopud’s extensive TV credits include iZombie, Arrow, Mistresses and Smallville.

Dopud joins a slew of new characters in Season 5, including Lola Flanery (Shadowhunters) as Clarke’s “daughter” Madi, Jordan Bolger (Peaky Blinders) as a cocky space explorer named Zeke, Ivana Milicevic (Banshee) as military strategist Charmaine, and Spanish actor William Miller as the show’s new Big Bad.

Your thoughts on Dopud’s casting? General hopes for Season 5? Drop ’em all in a comment below.