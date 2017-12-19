TVLine Items: Alan Ball's Here and Now Premiere Date, Step Up Trailer and More

True Blood boss Alan Ball’s new series Here and Now is not here now, but it will be soon: The drama is set to premiere Sunday, Feb. 11 at 9/8c on HBO.

The show is centered around a middle-aged couple (played by The Brink‘s Tim Robbins and Top of the Lake‘s Holly Hunter) and their four children, three of which were adopted from Somalia, Vietnam and Colombia. Things take a turn when one of the children begins to see things others cannot. The cast also includes Grey’s Anatomy grad Jerrika Hinton.

* YouTube Red has released a trailer for its original series Step Up: High Water, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 31. Based on the popular film franchise, the drama stars Ne-Yo (The Wiz Live!, World of Dance) and Naya Rivera (Glee), and counts Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum among its executive producers.

* Marvel’s Agent Carter alum James D’Arcy will recur during Season 7 of Homeland as Anson, an arrogant former special-ops agent who attended CIA training with Carrie, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Ted Danson will be the featured guest on Bravo’s Inside the Actors Studio on Thursday, Jan. 11, TVLine has learned.

* Jaime Ray Newman (The Punisher) and Griffin Dunne (I Love Dick, House of Lies) have booked recurring roles on Season 2 of Bravo’s Imposters, per Deadline.