The Originals: Jaime Murray Cast in Final Season as Mysterious Vampire — What's Her Connection to Elijah?

After nearly destroying Emma Swan’s family on Once Upon a Time, Jaime Murray is setting her sights on an even more powerful supernatural clan.

Murray will appear in the upcoming final season of The CW’s The Originals (premiere date TBD), TVLine has learned exclusively, playing Antoinette — a beautiful, “old-school” vampire who meets Elijah shortly after he loses his memories. Her flirtatious, free-spirited nature masks dark secrets about her painful past.

Antoinette will be introduced in the third episode of the season, which is directed by star Joseph Morgan.

In addition to playing Once‘s Black Fairy, Murray’s small-screen resume includes roles on Defiance, Warehouse 13, Ringer, Spartacus: Gods of the Arena and Dexter. She is repped by LINK Entertainment and The Gersh Agency.

Other fresh faces in Season 5 include Torrance Coombs (Reign) as Declan, a flirty Irish chef to whom Hayley takes a liking, and Jedidiah Goodacre (Descendants) as Roman, a charming vampire who takes an interest in Hope after a “mysterious incident” occurs at her school. They’ll also be joined by Candice King (aka Caroline Forbes), who will reprise her Vampire Diaries role for several episodes of the spinoff’s final run.

