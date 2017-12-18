The Office Revival Eyed at NBC for 2018-2019 Season

NBC is getting ready to put pen to paper on a revival of The Office.

Sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that the Peacock network is eyeing a continuation of the beloved workplace comedy for the 2018-2019 season. The revival would once again be set at Dunder Mifflin's Scranton, PA., branch, and feature a mix of new and old cast members. Steve Carell, who starred as the branch's regional manager, Michael Scott, for seven of the comedy's nine seasons, will not be involved in the new series. The search for a new RM/boss is said to be already underway.

NBC declined to comment on or confirm any details of this story.

Roughly a month before NBC’s successful relaunch of Will & Grace, network president Bob Greenblatt revealed to reporters that his revival wish list included The Office (as well as 30 Rock). “We often talk about The Office,” the exec told our sister site Deadline. “I’ve talked to Greg [Daniels] four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe someday, but not now’. There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

NBC’s Will & Grace revival has been a critical and commercial success for the network. Last week, the sitcom even landed multiple Golden Globe nominations (including for Best Comedy Series).