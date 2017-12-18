Trump-Themed Cartoon President Premiere Date Announced by Showtime — Watch Teaser Trailer

Brace yourself for the coming tweetstorm — and you can bet it’s coming. Showtime announced on Monday that it will be premiering its 45-skewering Our Cartoon President on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 8/7c — less than two weeks after Donald Trump‘s State of the Union address.

The 10-episode animated series, executive-produced by Stephen Colbert and his Late Show EP Chris Licht, follows the Commander-in-Chief, his family and advisors over the course of their misadventures on a run-of-the-mill, “quintessentially Trumpian” day in POTUS’ life. And “no one is safe,” warns the cable network, adding that “key political figures from both parties and members of the media” are all fair game.

To check out the show’s savage(ly funny) preview, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. Will you elect to watch? Or do you already hear enough about the president — real or animated — in the news every day?