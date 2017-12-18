The Gifted Kids' Next Power-Up Hints at Explosive Finale — 2018 FIRST LOOK

Well, this can’t be good.

In TVLine’s exclusive first look at the season finale of Fox’s The Gifted, Andy and Lauren Strucker are again uniting their “Fenris” power — and in an unlikely place.

This time while clasping hands, will the mutant siblings actually create calamity?

PHOTOS Get 2018 First Looks From Lucifer, The X-Files, New Girl and Other Shows

In a recent episode, upon hearing from their dad the story of their great-grandfather Andreas and his twin sister Andrea (who when combined represented the original “Fenris”), the Strucker kids first tested their merged powers inside the vault at the mutant underground way station — but held back from unleashing actual destruction. The same happened when they got cornered by Sentinel Services at the Trask power station, with Andy pulling away at the last moment.

Only once have they actually let loose with their combined power, when forced to as subjects in Dr. Campbell’s lab, where they shook the rafters some from within an adamantium cell.

But now, in the season ender? Andy and Lauren, mutant hair all a-blowin’, are back at mutant HQ… to demolish it? Perhaps as part of the newly emerged Frost sisters’ plan? Share your theories in Comments.

The Gifted resumes its season on Monday, Jan. 1 at 9/8c, with its aforementioned finale landing on Jan. 15.

Want more scoop on The Gifted, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.