Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Elijah Wood’s BBC America comedy is going, ahem, gentle into that good night.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency, which starred Wood (Wilfred) as the titular crime solver’s trusty-ish sidekick, will not return for a third season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series also starred Samuel Barnett (Penny Dreadful), Hannah Marks (Awkward), Jade Eshete (Shades of Blue), Fiona Dourif (When We Rise), Mpho Koaho (Falling Skies), Michael Eklund (Wynonna Earp), Dustin Milligan (90210) and Osric Chau (Supernatural).

