TVLine Items: Clooney's Watergate, Grammys' Elton Tribute and More

George Clooney is reopening the Watergate scandal at Netflix.

The Academy Award-winning actor will executive-produce the eight-part limited series Watergate, which is currently in development at the streaming service. Per our sister site Deadline, the Rashomon-style project hails from writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies). Should it be ordered to series, each episode would focus on a different individual involved in the 1970s scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon, including his counsel John Ehrlichman and former Attorney General John Mitchell.

Watergate is one of two major TV projects for the onetime ER doc. He is also attached to star in and direct a six-episode adaptation of the Joseph Heller novel Catch-22, which was first announced back in November.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* CBS has announced a new concert special, Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute, to air in 2018. The tribute will be filmed on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at Madison Square Garden, and is set to include performances by Miley Cyrus, Kesha, Miranda Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Chris Martin, Maren Morris, Sam Smith and Keith Urban.

* Sheila Nevins, president of HBO Documentary Films, is leaving the premium cable network after 38 years, our sister site Variety reports. Nevins has won 32 Emmys for her documentary work (Going Clear, Ghosts of Abu Ghraib, The Alzheimer’s Project), the most ever awarded to an individual.

* HBO has released a new full-length trailer for Crashing Season 2, premiering Sunday, Jan. 14 at 10:30/9:30c. Watch it below:

* HBO has also released a new promo for Real Time With Bill Maher, which kicks off Season 16 on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10/9c: