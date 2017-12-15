Outlander Boss Ronald D. Moore's Space Drama Gets Apple Series Order

All of this has happened before and will happen again.

Ronald D. Moore, who helmed Syfy’s popular Battlestar Galactica reboot, has created and will oversee a space drama that has gotten a straight-to-series order at Apple, TVLine has confirmed.

Moore, who is currently executive producing Starz’s Outlander, will write and executive-produce the as-yet-untitled one-hour program. Maril Davis (Outlander), Matt Wolpert (Fargo) and Ben Nedivi (Outlander) also will executive produce.

The space series is the third large project Apple has recently greenlit, after a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories reboot and a Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon morning-show drama.

In addition to Outlander and this new series, Moore also co-wrote and executive-produces Amazon’s upcoming Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.

