Rob Lowe to Star in, Direct Lifetime's Remake of Horror Classic The Bad Seed

Rob Lowe is about to play the father of literally the most evil girl on the planet.

The Parks and Rec and West Wing alum is set to star in a remake of the classic horror film The Bad Seed for Lifetime, according to our sister site Deadline. (Lowe is also attached to direct the project, which isn’t confirmed yet, as Lifetime is still working to acquire the rights.) Lowe will play the dad of Emma, a demonic young girl who he learns is responsible for a terrible tragedy at her school. This version flips the gender of the original film, which starred Nancy Kelly as the mother of the troubled little girl.

Barbara Marshall (Terra Nova) will pen the script for the remake, with Lowe serving as an executive producer. Production is expected to get underway early next year. The original 1956 film was a box-office hit that nabbed four Oscar nominations, and was remade as a 1985 TV movie starring Blair Brown.

Lowe isn’t hurting for work, of course: He’s currently starring on the CBS medical drama Code Black, and has popped up in several episodes of Seth MacFarlane’s Fox space adventure The Orville. He also appears along with his sons in A&E’s supernatural-themed reality series The Lowe Files. His other recent TV credits include The Grinder, Californication and Brothers & Sisters.