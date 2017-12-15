Phoebe Tonkin to Appear in The Affair Season 4, Get Involved With Cole

Cole’s personal journey in the fourth season of The Affair will put him the path of two very familiar-looking artists.

Phoebe Tonkin (The Originals) and Amy Irving (Alias) will guest-star in an episode of the Showtime drama’s upcoming season, TVLine has learned exclusively. Irving will play Nan Perino, a sculptress from Morro Bay, Calif., with a “mysterious” connection to Cole’s father. Tonkin will play Daphne, Nan’s protégé, who “guides” Cole through his quest for answers.

In addition to The Originals, which returns for its final season in 2018, Tonkin’s small-screen resume also includes roles on The Vampire Diaries and The Secret Circle. Irving, who has been nominated for both an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, recently starred in ABC’s short-lived Zero Hour.

Unlike The Affair‘s first three seasons, which explored the complicated connections between its core characters — Noah (Dominic West), Alison (Ruth Wilson), Helen (Maura Tierney) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) — the fourth season separates those individuals, sending them on their own journeys of self-discovery. Per the network, “every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good [in] a season about new beginnings, tragic ends and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.”

Your thoughts on these castings? The upcoming season in general?