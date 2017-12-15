Love Ending After Season 3: Final Episodes Get March Premiere Date

Netflix is giving up on Love.

The dysfunctional romantic comedy starring Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust will conclude with its upcoming third season, our sister site Deadline reports. The final 10 episodes will be released on Friday, March 9.

Love, which Rust co-created alongside with Judd Apatow and Leslie Arfin (Girls), scored a two-season pick-up at Netflix in 2014. It was renewed for its third (and ultimately final) season back in February, more than a month out from its Season 2 premiere.

“We couldn’t have hoped for better companions to go on this journey of Love with than the incomparable Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Lesley Arfin and the rest of the fantastic cast and crew who have brought this special series to life,” Cindy Holland, Netflix vice president of original series, said via statement. “Over three seasons, viewers around the world have laughed, cringed, and cried with Mickey and Gus, and we are excited to share this concluding journey with their fans.”

Apatow added via statement, “I am really excited about the third season of Love. I think it is our sweetest, funniest season and ends our story in a beautiful way.”

Are you saddened by the decision to end Love? Or is this particular love story nearing its natural conclusion?