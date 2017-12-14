The Originals Series Finale Wraps: Klaus, Caroline and More Say Goodbye in Behind-the-Scenes Photos

It turns out “always and forever” does have an expiration date.

The stars of The Originals — some of them, anyway — assembled Thursday in New Orleans for the final day of filming on the CW drama. And considering the series finale is titled “When the Saints Go Marching In,” it was only fitting that Joseph Morgan & Co. got to finish it on location in the Big Easy.

Thankfully, the last day — plus several leading up to it — were well-documented on social media by The Originals‘ cast and crew, offering fans one last look at the Mikaelsons (including one member visiting from beyond the grave), the show’s elaborate sets and much more.

TVLine paid a visit to the Vampire Diaries spinoff’s Georgia set earlier this week, nabbing interviews with several cast members just minutes after they filmed their final scenes:

