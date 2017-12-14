Prison Break Update: Dominic Purcell Says Season 6 Is 'In the Works'

Prison Break is plotting its re-return.

Six months after its most recent nine-episode revival ended, star Dominic Purcell is teasing that a second revival (aka Season 6) is in the early stages of development. The actor posted the series’ logo on Instagram and added the not-so-cryptic caption: “#PrisonBreak 6. In the works.”

@prisonbreak #prisonbreak 6. In the works. A post shared by Dominicpurcell (@dominicpurcell) on Dec 12, 2017 at 7:15pm PST

It should be noted that Fox has not officially ordered a sixth season of Prison Break, although Fox Television Group CEO Dana Walden said last May that the network would “definitely consider doing more episodes,” but that Prison Break even in success was not being thought of as an every-season series. Rather, “We want to make it special” with intermittent encores, she explained.

Co-showrunner Vaun Wilmott had also expressed interest in returning to Prison Break, telling TVLine as recently as May 30 that “ideas are percolating,” and “if the right storyline comes along, I am sure the gang would be back to do it again.”

Are you intrigued by the potential of more Prison Break, or was the one revival enough?