Mario Batali Fired by The Chew in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Allegations

ABC has officially severed ties with Mario Batali, three days after a shocking report revealed that four women had accused The Chew co-host of sexual misconduct.

The following is a statement from ABC in which the network confirms that — despite being “unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving” Batali — he will no longer be seen on The Chew:

Upon completing its review into the allegations made against Mario Batali, ABC has terminated its relationship with him and he will no longer appear on The Chew. While we remain unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with our show, ABC takes matters like this very seriously, as we are committed to a safe work environment and his past behavior violates our standards of conduct.

Following the initial allegations, Batali released his own statement, saying, “I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.”

Batali stepped down from his position at The Chew — and from his company, B&B Hospitality Group — while the investigation took place.