Scoop: Pitch's Kylie Bunbury to Star in ABC's Get Christie Love Reboot

Kylie Bunbury is about to go from “You’re out!” to “You’re under arrest, sugah!”

The Pitch alum has signed on to star in ABC’s reboot of the 1970s cop drama Get Christie Love, TVLine has learned. Bunbury will play the title character, an African-American CIA agent in charge of an elite special-ops unit. “Beautiful and charismatic, Christie transforms into whoever she needs to be in order to get the job done, especially when it’s down to the wire and the stakes are life and death,” per the network’s description.

The reboot, which has landed a production commitment from ABC, boasts film star Vin Diesel as an executive producer; Courtney A. Kemp (Power, The Good Wife) will serve as showrunner. It’s described as an “action-packed, music-driven drama” that’s “anchored by an emotional mystery about Christie’s first love.”

The original Get Christie Love, airing from 1974 to 1975 on ABC, starred Teresa Graves as an undercover detective, and was the first network TV drama ever to star an African-American female in the lead role. (Remarkably, it remained the only such show until Scandal, starring Kerry Washington, debuted in 2012.) Love had a memorable catchphrase — “You’re under arrest, sugah!” — that was later referenced in Reservoir Dogs and Austin Powers: Goldmember.

Bunbury starred as female MLB pitcher Ginny Baker in the Fox baseball drama Pitch, which was cancelled in May after just one season. Her other recent TV credits include Under the Dome and Twisted.

Are you loving the thought of Bunbury as a new-look Christie Love? Weigh in on the casting in the comments.