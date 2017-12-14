Hawaii Five-0 Taps Vincent Pastore to Play Danny's 'Uncle' From Jersey

Well, this Hawaii Five-0 casting should be a big hit with TV fans: The Sopranos veteran Vincent Pastore is joining the cast of the CBS procedural in a recurring role.

Our sister site Deadline reports that Pastore will play Danny’s “uncle” Vito, a contractor who hails from (you guessed it) New Jersey. Vito prides himself on being a Mr. Fix-It and travels to Hawaii to help Danny open his restaurant. Danny always assumed Vito was in the mob… even though the guy really doesn’t have any ties to organized crime.

You can see where Danny might get that impression, though: Pastore is best remembered for playing the colorfully named mob enforcer Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on HBO’s The Sopranos. Big Pussy got whacked in Season 2 after Tony discovered he was a FBI informant, but continued to make appearances in flashbacks and dream sequences through its sixth and final season. Since The Sopranos, Pastore has appeared on Blue Bloods, General Hospital and Everybody Hates Chris.

No word yet on when Pastore’s character will make his Hawaii Five-0 debut, but the show’s eighth season is currently airing Fridays at 9/8c on CBS.