TVLine Items: Jim Carrey Comedy Adds Get Out Star, A.P. Bio Preview and More

This casting is no joke: Get Out‘s Catherine Keener will star opposite Jim Carrey in the upcoming Showtime comedy series Kidding.

The half-hour comedy, which does not yet have a premiere date, tells the story of Jeff (Carrey), a beloved children’s television star whose family life begins to implode. Before long, he realizes that all the fairy tales and puppets in the world do little in the way of helping him cope with his troubles at home. Keener is set to play Deirdre, a puppet builder who works with Jeff, but has never been allowed to voice them on his show.

In addition to Get Out, Keener’s credits include Oscar-nominated roles in Being John Malkovich and Capote.

* NBC’s new midseason comedy A.P. Bio (starring It’s Always Sunny‘s Glenn Howerton) will launch with a special preview on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9:30/8:30c, following Will & Grace. It will continue to lead out of Will & Grace after the Winter Olympics, beginning Thursday, March 1.

* The 44th People’s Choice Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 on E!, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jay Leno’s Garage resumes Season 3 on a new night: Thursdays, beginning Jan. 4 at 10/9c on CNBC.

* Netflix has renewed the Jason Momoa drama Frontier for Season 3, the streaming service announced on Thursday.