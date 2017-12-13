Timeless Trio Readies for Season 2's Opening Time Trip — 2018 FIRST LOOK

All aboard the lifeboat for another Timeless journey!

Having cheated cancellation earlier this year, the NBC drama is gearing up for its next time-travel adventure in TVLine’s exclusive first look from the Season 2 premiere.

Coming off last season’s shocking revelations — Lucy’s mom is Rittenhouse! Flynn’s been arrested! Something is happening to Jiya! — Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus aren’t wasting any time getting back in the time-hopping lifeboat. And if it isn’t clear from the trio’s period-appropriate attire, the episode’s title confirms to when the season opener will travel: “The War to End All Wars,” better known as World War I.

The hour will also introduce a new recurring character: Nicholas Keynes (played by UnREAL‘s Michael Rady), who is an American soldier in WWI. After getting badly injured during battle, Keynes is carried to a farmhouse, where he is cared for by Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson), who want to save his life. Though he seems helpless at first, Keynes is much more formidable than he initially appears.

Timeless Season 2 is slated to premiere on a yet-to-be-announced date next year on NBC. (Spring or summer 2018 were floated as likely launch periods by creators Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan.)

Check out the photo above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the show’s upcoming time trip.