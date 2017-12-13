The Great American Baking Show Yanked From Schedule in Light of Judge's Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Days after ABC removed Mario Batali from The Chew after allegations of sexual misconduct, the network has pulled The Great American Baking Show from its primetime schedule for similar reasons.

Pastry chef and Baking Show judge Johnny Iuzzini is being accused of sexual harassment and mistreatment by several of his former employees at the New York restaurant Jean-Georges. According to one women, Iuzzini often stuck his tongue in her ear; others claim he used kitchen utensils to touch their buttocks.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Johnny Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes,” ABC said in a statement to our sister site Variety, adding that the allegations violates the network’s standards of conduct.

Season 3 of the competition premiered last week. The winner will be announced at a later date. For now, ABC will fill the Thursday 9-to-11 pm slot with The Great Christmas Light Fight and CMA Country Christmas.

Earlier this week, The Chew‘s Batali stepped down from his role as co-host on the daytime chatfest after four women accused the celebrity chef of sexual misconduct.