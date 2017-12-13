NCIS Enlists 90210's Gabrielle Carteris for Twisty January Episode

Fresh off overseeing Wednesday morning’s announcement of Screen Actors Guild Award nominations, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is set to pay CBS’ NCIS a visit.

TVLine has learned that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum will guest-star in a late-January episode titled “Family Ties,” playing Julie Hart, the mother of a high school student who witnessed a crime that Gibbs’ team is investigating. Julie is described as having a huge heart and being fiercely loyal to her daughter — to a degree that paves the way for a bit of a twist.

Since bidding West Beverly High adieu, Carteris as an actress has guested on myriad shows (including Criminal Minds and Longmire), and most recently had an arc on CBS’ Code Black.

In August, Carteris was re-elected by SAG-AFTRA to serve her first full two-year term as president, having first filled the position in the wake of Ken Howard’s death in March 2016. Prior to that, she’d been the union’s executive vice president.

NCIS resumes Season 15 on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 8/7c.

