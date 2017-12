Mr. Robot fans need not worry that tonight’s Season 3 finale will be a series finale: USA Network has renewed the drama for a fourth season.

Series creator Sam Esmail broke news of the series’ pickup on social media early Wednesday. “Calm down everyone,” he wrote on Instagram. “#MrRobot season_4.0 writers’ room is officially open for business.”

USA has not revealed how many episodes were ordered for Season 4, but conventional wisdom puts the number at 10.