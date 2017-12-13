Arrow Confirms Colton Haynes' Return: Find Out When (and Why) Roy Is Back

More than three months after Colton Haynes teased an Arrow encore via Twitter — and just days after series lead Stephen Amell reignited that buzz by circulating an old video of them filming together — The CW has officially announced the when and why of Roy Harper’s return. Arrowverse Crossover: 'Crisis on Earth-X' Quotes Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Haynes will be back for a short arc, the network says, starting with the 15th episode of this season. (Arrow returns from the holiday break on Thursday, Jan. 18, with Episode 10.)

“We’re thrilled to announce that Colton Haynes will be reprising his role as Roy Harper,” executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Wendy Mericle said in a statement. “Roy is called back to Star City to help resolve an urgent matter with high stakes for the team.

“His short visit turns into something surprising,” the EPs continue, “when he reunites with Thea and sparks a change in both of their lives that will have long-lasting consequences….”

Haynes debuted as street rat Roy midway through Arrow‘s freshman run, and last aired as a series regular toward the end of Season 3. His previous encore aired midway through Season 4. His TV credits since exiting Arrow have included Scream Queens, The Grinder, a Teen Wolf encore and American Horror Story: Cult.

