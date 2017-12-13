SAG Awards: Big Little Lies, GLOW, Stranger Things Lead Nominations

Nominations for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, and HBO’s just-renewed Big Little Lies and Netflix’s rookie dramedy GLOW led the TV field with four nods apiece.

Last year’s Best Drama Ensemble winner Stranger Things and HBO’s Game of Thrones followed with three nods (including one for David Harbour) each.

RELATED Golden Globes: Big Little Lies, FEUD, Fargo, This Is Us and Handmaid’s Tale Lead TV Nominations

Couple key takeaways: This Is Us landed a Best Drama Ensemble nod after getting snubbed last year; Netflix’s freshman drama Ozark put up a strong showing with nominations for leads Jason Bateman and Laura Linney; and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s long-delayed (and critically-drubbed) ninth season landed nods for Best Comedy Ensemble and star Larry David.

The 2018 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21. Kristen Bell (The Good Place) will serve as the ceremony’s first-ever host.

Check out the complete list of TV nominees below, then make like the Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE (2017 winner: Stranger Things)

Game of Thrones

The Crown

Stranger Things

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

DRAMA ACTRESS (2017 winner: Claire Foy, The Crown)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

DRAMA ACTOR (2017 winner: John Lithgow, The Crown)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

COMEDY ENSEMBLE (2017 winner: Orange Is the New Black)

black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Orange Is the New Black

Veep

COMEDY ACTRESS (2017 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep)

Uzo Aduba/OITNB

Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Veep

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Alison Brie, GLOW

COMEDY ACTOR (2017 winner: William H. Macy, Shameless)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy,Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR (2017 winner: Sarah Paulson)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR (2017 winner: Bryan Cranston)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

STUNT TEAM (2017 winner: Game of Thrones)

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead