SAG Awards: Big Little Lies, GLOW, Stranger Things Lead Nominations

Nominations for the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday morning, and HBO’s just-renewed Big Little Lies and Netflix’s rookie dramedy GLOW led the TV field with four nods apiece.
Last year’s Best Drama Ensemble winner Stranger Things and HBO’s Game of Thrones followed with three nods (including one for David Harbour) each.
Couple key takeaways: This Is Us landed a Best Drama Ensemble nod after getting snubbed last year; Netflix’s freshman drama Ozark put up a strong showing with nominations for leads Jason Bateman and Laura Linney; and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s long-delayed (and critically-drubbed) ninth season landed nods for Best Comedy Ensemble and star Larry David.
The 2018 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 21. Kristen Bell (The Good Place) will serve as the ceremony’s first-ever host.
Check out the complete list of TV nominees below, then make like the Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.
DRAMA ENSEMBLE (2017 winner: Stranger Things)
Game of Thrones
The Crown
Stranger Things
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
DRAMA ACTRESS (2017 winner: Claire Foy, The Crown)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
DRAMA ACTOR (2017 winner: John Lithgow, The Crown)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
COMEDY ENSEMBLE (2017 winner: Orange Is the New Black)
black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
Veep
COMEDY ACTRESS (2017 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep)
Uzo Aduba/OITNB
Julia Louis-Dreyfus/Veep
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Alison Brie, GLOW
COMEDY ACTOR (2017 winner: William H. Macy, Shameless)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy,Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR (2017 winner: Sarah Paulson)
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
TV MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR (2017 winner: Bryan Cranston)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
STUNT TEAM (2017 winner: Game of Thrones)
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead