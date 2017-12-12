The Good Fight Sets Season 2 Premiere Date on CBS All Access

The Good Fight will be back in session in less than three months.

CBS All Access announced Tuesday that the Good Wife spinoff’s 13-episode second season will launch on Sunday, March 4, 2018. Same situation as Season 1: New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays only to CBS All Access subscribers.

Here’s the official Season 2 logline:

The world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane (Christine Baranski), Lucca (Cush Jumbo), Maia (Rose Leslie) and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence (new series regular Audra McDonald); Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s (Justin Bartha) orbit.

Returning series regulars also include Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman and Nyambi Nyambi. As previously reported, Erica Tazel — who played lawyer Barbara Kolstad in Season 1 — will not be returning.