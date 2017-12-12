Supergirl Casts This Is Us Actress as Woman With Curious Reign Connection

Kara may have gotten her Buns of Steel handed to her by Reign during Supergirl‘s fall finale, but a new development in 2018 could turn her luck around.

Krys Marshall (This Is Us) will recur in the second half of the CW drama’s third season, TVLine has learned exclusively, playing Julia Freeman, a 20-something musician living near National City who holds clues to Reign’s true identity.

In addition to appearing on This Is Us, Marshall’s small-screen credits include roles on One Day at a Time, NCIS and How I Met Your Mother.

It’s not yet clear how Julia will play into the fight against Reign, but as (former) executive producer Andrew Kreisberg recently told TVLine, “Supergirl is about to face her greatest nemesis in the three years that we’ve been doing the show … so it’s going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down.”

Supergirl returns Monday, Jan. 15 (8/7c) with a run of new episodes, before handing its time slot over to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Monday, Feb. 12. Supergirl will then return on Monday, April 16 until its season finale on Monday, June 18.

Your thoughts on Reign’s storyline thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.