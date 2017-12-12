She-Ra Cartoon Gets Netflix Reboot

For the honor of Greyskull: The Princess of Power is back!

Netflix has given a series order to an updated version of the 1980s animated action series She-Ra, the streaming video service announced Tuesday.

Children of the ’80s will remember She-Ra as the alter ego of Princess Adora, He-Man’s twin sister, who leads a rebellion to free the planet of Etheria from tyrannical rule.

Noelle Stevenson (the Lumberjanes comic book series) will executive-produce the cartoon’s reboot, which is described as “a modern take on the ’80s girl-power icon for a new generation of young fans” that will be “led by a warrior princess tailor-made for today.”

She-Ra will debut in 2018.

Netflix also announced other series to debut in 2018, including: Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, which will begin streaming on Jan. 19; Boss Baby: Back in Business; Harvey Street Kids; Trollhunters Part 3; and 3 Below, the second installment of Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia trilogy.

Dreamworks Animation Television will produce all of the series.

Press PLAY on the video below for a little She-Ra blast from the past, then hit the comments: Are you excited for the return of the Princess of Power?