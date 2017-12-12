The Punisher Renewed for Season 2

Netflix is handing out more punishment: The streamer has renewed Marvel’s The Punisher for Season 2.

The announcement was made via a video on the show’s Facebook page.

The series follows Daredevil adversary The Punisher, aka Frank Castle (played by Jon Bernthal), as he uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. The vigilante must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than just the family that he lost.

The cast also includes Deborah Ann Woll (Marvel’s Daredevil), Paul Schulze (Suits, Nurse Jackie), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls), Ben Barnes (Westworld), Amber Rose Revah (Emerald City), Michael Nathanson (The Knick), Jaime Ray Newman (Bates Motel, Eureka), Daniel Webber (11.22.63) and Jason R. Moore (Kings).