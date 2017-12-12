Jill Hennessy to Play Kevin Bacon's Wife in Showtime Pilot City on a Hill

Showtime’s drama pilot City on a Hill is adding a few more citizens to its population.

Crossing Jordan veteran Jill Hennessy has signed on as a series regular, TVLine has learned, joining Kevin Bacon and Underground‘s Aldis Hodge in the main cast. Bacon stars as FBI agent Jackie Rhodes, who teams up with district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) in 1990s Boston to take on a family of armored-car robbers — and a corrupt and racist justice system.

Hennessy will play Jackie’s wife Jenny Rhodes, whose motivations might end up clashing with her husband’s. Known best for her years on NBC’s Crossing Jordan and Law & Order, Hennessy’s recent TV credits include Shots Fired, Madam Secretary and The Good Wife.

Also joining the pilot’s cast as series regulars: Person of Interest alum Kevin Chapman, who’ll play a Boston cop who butts heads with Jackie; Tony winner Jere Shea, who’ll play an investigator who works closely with Ward; and Lauren E. Banks, who plays Ward’s attorney wife Siobhan.

Plus, several familiar faces are set to pop up in recurring guest roles on City on a Hill, including Cathy Moriarty (Law & Order: SVU), Michael O’Keefe (Homeland), Amanda Clayton (If Loving You Is Wrong) and Rory Culkin (Sneaky Pete).

Production of the pilot, which is executive-produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, is slated to get underway later this month in Boston.