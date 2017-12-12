Falling Water Lands Season 2 Premiere Date at USA — Watch an Eerie Promo

Are you getting sleepy? Good, because USA Network’s dream-themed thriller Falling Water is about to return for its sophomore season.

The supernatural drama kicks off Season 2 on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 10/9c on USA, TVLine has learned exclusively. Will Yun Lee, Lizzie Brochere and David Ajala star as three strangers who realize they can use their dreams to change what’s happening in their lives, and in Season 2, they find themselves locked in battle with “an unknown entity that manipulates nightmares, bringing chaos and death into the waking world,” per the official description.

Along with the premiere date, we have an exclusive — and unsettling — first look at the new season, via the creepy promo below:

Plus, check out the Season 2 poster in full:

Debuting in October 2016, Falling Water scored a Season 2 renewal back in April, with Remi Aubuchon (Falling Skies, Caprica) taking over showrunner duties from co-creator Blake Masters. Notorious alum Sepideh Moafi joins the Season 2 cast as Alex, a new partner for Lee’s detective character Taka.

