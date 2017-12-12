TVLine Items: Emmys Move to Monday, Netflix Gets Frankenstein and More

The Emmys are headed back to Monday.

Next year’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC. (For reference, the program aired on Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS this year, and on Sunday, Sept. 18 on ABC last year.)

The last time NBC was home to the ceremony, in 2014, the telecast was also broadcast on a Monday, but slightly earlier in the year on Aug. 25, to accommodate the network’s Sunday Night Football franchise. Prior to that, NBC scheduled the kudos-fest for a Sunday in August, before the start of the NFL season, in 2010 and 2006.

A host has not yet been announced for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix will be the U.S. home of the UK-produced drama series The Frankenstein Chronicles, starring Game of Thrones vet Sean Bean, our sister site Variety reports.

* Empire has tapped Nicole Ari Parker (Soul Food) to recur as the ex-wife of Forest Whitaker’s character Eddie Barker, our sister site Deadline reports. Parker makes her debut in this Wednesday’s fall finale.

* Hap and Leonard: The Two-Bear Mambo, the third installment of SundanceTV’s anthology series, will premiere Wednesday, March 7 at 10/9c. Watch a teaser for the new season, featuring returning cast members James Purefoy and Michael Kenneth Williams:

* The CW has released new key art for its upcoming superhero drama Black Lightning, debuting Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 pm. The series stars Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie) as Jefferson Pierce, a high school principal whose superhero persona, Black Lightning, is drawn out of retirement when a local gang threatens his community.