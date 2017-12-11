Scorpion: Shantel VanSanten Brings a Certain Ex Appeal — 2018 FIRST LOOK

Playing Toby’s ex, Shantel VanSanten marks the spot in this exclusive photo from the first 2018 episode of CBS’ Scorpion.

As reported by TVLine, the Shooter star/One Tree Hill alum will recur during the back half of Season 4 as Toby’s onetime fiancée, Amy, who is now married to his nemesis, pop-psychologist Quincy Berkstead (Jeff Galfer).

Amy is described as a brilliant geneticist whom Toby met while at Harvard Medical School. Although she broke off their engagement due to Toby’s gambling and immaturity, she (for obvious reasons) still has an effect on her ex all these years later. Might that make Happy… not?

Following this Monday’s new episode, Scorpion airs its fall finale on Dec. 18. VanSanten makes her debut in Episode 13, titled “The Bunker Games” and airing on Jan. 15 after the holiday break.

PHOTOS Get First Looks at 2018 for MacGyver, iZombie and Others

Want more scoop on Scorpion, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.