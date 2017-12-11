Golden Globes: Big Little Lies, FEUD, Fargo, This Is Us and The Handmaid's Tale Lead TV Nominations

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning at the Beverly Hilton, and HBO’s Big Little Lies — which last week officially announced Season 2 — had a very big showing, leading the TV pack with six total nominations.
FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan followed with four nods, while Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and This Is Us netted three each. On the TV comedy front, a half-dozen shows picked up two nominations each, resulting in no frontrunner.
By outlet, HBO dominated with 12 total nominations, followed by Netflix’s nine and FX’s eight. NBC and Showtime each tallied five.
The Golden Globes will be broadcast by NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, and hosted by Seth Meyers.
Here is the list of TV’s nominees (eligibility ran Jan. 1 through Dec. 31) — now share your raves and rants in the Comments.
• DRAMA SERIES (2017 winner: The Crown)
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
• DRAMA ACTOR (2017 winner: Billy Bob Thornton)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
• DRAMA ACTRESS (2017 winner: Claire Foy)
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES (2017 winner: Atlanta)
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS (2017 winner: Tracee Ellis Ross)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR (2017 winner: Donald Glover)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Big Little Lies
Fargo
FEUD: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Anne Dowd, Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
