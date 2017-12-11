Golden Globes: Big Little Lies, FEUD, Fargo, This Is Us and The Handmaid's Tale Lead TV Nominations

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday morning at the Beverly Hilton, and HBO’s Big Little Lies — which last week officially announced Season 2 — had a very big showing, leading the TV pack with six total nominations. Golden Globes 2018: Biggest Snubs Launch Gallery Launch Gallery



FX’s FEUD: Bette and Joan followed with four nods, while Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale and This Is Us netted three each. On the TV comedy front, a half-dozen shows picked up two nominations each, resulting in no frontrunner.

By outlet, HBO dominated with 12 total nominations, followed by Netflix’s nine and FX’s eight. NBC and Showtime each tallied five.

The Golden Globes will be broadcast by NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, and hosted by Seth Meyers.

Here is the list of TV’s nominees (eligibility ran Jan. 1 through Dec. 31) — now share your raves and rants in the Comments.

• DRAMA SERIES (2017 winner: The Crown)

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

• DRAMA ACTOR (2017 winner: Billy Bob Thornton)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

• DRAMA ACTRESS (2017 winner: Claire Foy)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES (2017 winner: Atlanta)

black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTRESS (2017 winner: Tracee Ellis Ross)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

• COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES ACTOR (2017 winner: Donald Glover)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Big Little Lies

Fargo

FEUD: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTOR

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks: The Return

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

• TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – ACTRESS

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Anne Dowd, Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

• SERIES, TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES – SUPPORTING ACTOR

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, FEUD: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo



