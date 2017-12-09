The MacGyver Cast Watches a Legend Work His Magic — 2018 FIRST LOOK

Saturday Night Live vet Garrett Morris is working his magic on the MacGyver cast in this exclusive first look from a 2018 episode of the CBS drama.

As reported by TVLine, Morris (whose previous TV role was on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls) is guest-starring in the new year as the proprietor of “Willy’s House of Voodoo,” a small, chintzy tourist trap in New Orleans. Attuned to everything going on with everyone in the Big Easy, Willy also shares a “contentious history” with Jack (played by George Eads).

Previewing Morris’ turn as a “huckster,” MacGyver showrunner Peter M. Lenkov tells TVLine, “He’s a legend in my humble opinion, an OG SNL cast member who had a huge impact on my childhood viewing. It was a total honor to have him on the show, and a major coup for us.”

Lenkov, though, was perhaps not Morris’ biggest fan. “I know the folks down in Atlanta [where the series films] were all clamoring to get pics” with the special guest, says the EP. “And those not in scenes with him wanted to be written in!”

