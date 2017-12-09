Awkward Star to Visit Lucifer in 2018

Lucifer Morningstar is about to find himself in another Awkward situation.

Jillian Rose Reed, best known for playing Tamara Kaplan on the aforementioned MTV teen drama, will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Lucifer, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Rose Reed will play Cece, the quirky, bubbly and exceptionally-devoted personal assistant of a massive pop star — who also happens to be her best friend whose orbit she has lived in for years.

Since wrapping her five-season run on Awkward, Rose Reed has appeared on VH1’s Daytime Divas and YouTube Red’s Foursome, among other projects. She also provides the voice of Naomi on Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor.

