Jessica Jones Gets Season 2 Premiere Date, Spider Man-Mocking Teaser

Jessica Jones will be back on the case in March.

Netflix announced on Saturday afternoon that its Krysten Ritter-fronted Marvel series will release its 13-episode Season 2 on Thursday, March 8 (aka International Women’s Day, TVLine reader Charles points out) — while also dropping this minute-long teaser (which at the very end “evokes” a lesson Peter Parker once learned):

In Season 2 of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, the New York City private eye is beginning to put her life back together after murdering her tormentor, Kilgrave (played by David Tennant). Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

Rachael Taylor (as Trish Walker), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth) and Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse) are back for Season 2, while new cast members include Janet McTeer (The White Queen) and J.R. Ramirez (Power), among others.