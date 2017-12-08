The Originals: Leah Pipes Returning for Series Finale — Who's Joining Her?

This one’s not just a cameo — it’s a Cami-o.

Leah Pipes, who officially bid The Originals adieu back in Season 3, will return for the CW drama’s upcoming series finale, airing sometime in 2018. Pipes broke the news herself in an Instagram story from the Vampire Diaries spinoff’s Georgia set.

Sebastian Roché (aka Papa Mikaelson) is also in the video, implying that we’re in for a full-on family reunion in 2018. (Sure, Klaus killed Mikael back in Season 3 — but since when has a little thing like death prevented someone from appearing on this show?)

TVLine has reached out for official confirmation on the actors’ returns. In the meantime, watch Pipes’ on-set video below:

This is actually the second time Cami has appeared on The Originals since her untimely death; she came to Klaus in a vision in the beginning of Season 4.

Of course, Cami isn’t Klaus’ only former lover appearing in Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported back in July, The Vampire Diaries‘ Candice King will reprise the role of Caroline Forbes in several episodes of The Originals. She recently posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Joseph Morgan, giving eager fans an early look at the “Klaroline” reunion they’d been waiting for.

Your thoughts on Cami’s (and presumably Mikael’s) finale return? Drop ’em in a comment below.