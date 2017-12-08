The Crown Season 2 Report Card: What Ruled? And What Royally Stumbled?

Warning: This post contains spoilers for all 10 episodes of The Crown‘s second season. If you’ve finished the season, keep calm and read on.

Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has officially entered its second era: Season 2 of Netflix’s Emmy-winning period drama The Crown is now streaming, and it covers the British monarch’s life from 1955 to 1963, as she faces fresh challenges both political (the Suez Canal crisis, the Profumo affair) and personal (her rapidly deteriorating marriage to Prince Philip).

Having seen all 10 episodes of Season 2, we can confirm that The Crown is still a sparkling, mesmerizing TV drama, with lots to recommend about it… while also noting a few narrative missteps that place this season a notch or two below the first in overall quality. So let’s put on a pot of tea and dive into both the good and the bad of The Crown Season 2, shall we?

In the gallery to the right, we review the season as a whole, noting what plot elements worked for us… and which most certainly did not. (Again, spoilers abound, so don’t click if you don’t want to know.) Take a look at our observations on Season 2 — or click here for direct access — then give the season a grade in our poll below and hit the comments with your thoughts.