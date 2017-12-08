Ratings: Orville Steady With Season Finale, Gotham Ends Fall on Low Note

Fox’s The Orville ended its freshman mission on Thursday night with 3.54 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week.

The Seth MacFarlane-captained space dramedy has already been renewed for Season 2.

Opening Fox’s night, Gotham (2.56 mil/0.8) dipped to a new audience low with its fall finale while holding onto its demo low.

Elsewhere….

CBS | The Big Bang Theory (14.3 mil/2.8) and Young Sheldon (12.5 mil/2.2) were up, Mom (8.8 mil/1.4) and Life in Pieces (6.5 mil/1.1) were steady and S.W.A.T. (6.2 mil/0.9) went fractional again.

THE CW | Supernatural (1.74 mil/0.5) and Arrow (1.33 mil/0.4) each dipped a tenth in the demo, with the latter at least hitting its lowest non-Thanksgiving rating.

NBC | Thursday Night Football (10.5 mil/2.9) is down about 10 percent from last week’s fast nationals.

ABC | Shrek the Halls did 4.5 mil/1.0, followed by Toy Story Something‘s 3.6 mil/0.9 and The Great American Baking Show‘s 3.8 mil/0.8.

