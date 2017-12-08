Supergirl to Turn Monday Time Slot Over to Legends for 9 Weeks

The good news for Arrowverse fans: Legends of Tomorrow‘s post-holiday return date has been set.

The not-so-super news? Supergirl, which returns on Jan. 15, will be grounded for a bit as its sister series takes over Monday’s lead-off spot. Arrowverse Crossover: 'Crisis on Earth-X' Quotes Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

As previously reported, the freshman superhero series Black Lightning is set to air Tuesdays at 9/8c, leading out of The Flash, starting Jan. 16.

The CW has announced that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will thus resume Season 3 on Monday, Feb. 12 at 8 pm, where it will finish up its season with nine straight episodes (landing its finale on April 9).

Supergirl will then swoop back into its Monday home starting April 16, and air new episodes straight through to its own Season 3 finale, which will now air outside of May sweeps (on June 18).

Updated: Here’s a chart, because some people seem to need a chart:

Monday, Jan. 15: Supergirl resumes Season 3

Tuesday, Jan. 16: Black Lighting premieres, in Legends time slot

Monday, Feb. 12: Legends resumes Season 3, in Supergirl‘s time slot

Monday, April 9: Legends Season 3 finale

Monday, April 16: Supergirl re-resumes Season 3

Monday, June 18: Supergirl Season 3 finale

All told, that adds up to 23 straight weeks of original Supergirl/Legends/Supergirl episodes airing in The CW’s Mondays-at-8 time slot.

Supergirl in Season 3 has been averaging 1.9 million weekly total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating; Legends has been averaging a few less eyeballs while matching that demo number, leading out of The Flash on Tuesdays.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.