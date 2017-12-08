Jane the Virgin Boss Teases Fall Finale's 'Emotional' Trip and 'Epic' Cliffhanger

Hell hath no fury like a woman with a broken heart.

During this Friday’s Jane the Virgin fall finale (The CW, 9/8c), the titular heroine’s grief over her recent break-up turns into “anger because she asked Adam three times if he was in, and each time he said, ‘Yes,'” executive producer Jennie Urman previews. Given all of her ex’s assurances, “she feels like the rug was pulled out from under her. She is using her anger to help her get over her heartbreak.”

You know what else might help the lovelorn gal? A girls-only getaway with her mom Xo and grandma Alba. “They’re all at a crossroads in their love lives, and they take advantage of the fact that Jane has a book tour, which really means two stops in southern Florida,” Urman describes. “They all decide to go together, and a lot of different things are revealed, and they have highs and lows. It’s a really fun and emotional ride, and one we’ve been building to for a while in our show.”

As for the last episode’s twist ending, in which Anezka hung herself in the hotel, “you find out exactly what happened in the room,” Urman assures TVLine. “You will find out what the narrator was referring to at the end when he told us she didn’t hang herself.”

Whatever the truth is, don’t expect Petra to shed any tears over her departed sis. “Anezka has a been a thorn in Petra’s side in a big way,” Urman notes. “Any love that was found between the sisters has dissipated after several attempts on Anezka’s part to take over Petra’s life and keep her paralyzed and all of the other evil plans she’s had. So Petra is maybe less concerned with Anezka’s actual death and more concerned with the fact that it happened in the Marbella.”

As the first half of the season concludes this week, viewers can also expect a dramatic cliffhanger in trademark Jane fashion. “The ending of this episode is pretty epic and has been in the works for a while,” Urman teases.

Jane fans, what are your hopes for the fall finale?