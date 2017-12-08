Big Little Lies Officially Returning for Season 2; Kidman, Witherspoon to Star

HBO has given us an early Christmas present: Big Little Lies is officially returning for another season, TVLine has confirmed.

The hit miniseries’ story will continue with a seven-episode Season 2, with Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon returning to star and executive-produce. Shailene Woodley, who starred alongside Kidman and Witherspoon in Season 1, is not confirmed to return, but a statement from HBO says that “most of the cast is expected to return, and negotiations are underway.”

David E. Kelley will return to write all seven episodes of the new season, with director Andrea Arnold (Transparent, I Love Dick) taking over for last season’s director Jean-Marc Vallée. (We reported last month that Vallée was stepping aside due to scheduling conflicts, and would likely be replaced by a female director.)

“I’m excited to announce the return of Big Little Lies,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement. “David Kelley wrote beautiful scripts and Reese and Nicole were, once again, a force to be reckoned with, reuniting the cast and recruiting the talented Andrea Arnold to direct. We look forward to working with this amazing group of artists.”

Season 1 of Big Little Lies starred Kidman and Witherspoon as rich Monterey moms Celeste and Madeline, whose lives take a sudden turn when someone turns up dead. It took home eight Emmys, including Limited Series and Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie for Kidman. No word yet on the plot of Season 2, but Kelley is basing his scripts on a story by Liane Moriarty, who wrote the original novel.

We do know, however, about a quartet of new characters joining Season 2: Vulture reports that the new faces — all yet to be cast — include a new Otter Bay teacher who infuriates Renata when his lessons about global warming upset Amabella; a school administrator who befriends Jane; and Bonnie’s mother and father. (In the novel, Bonnie was abused by her dad, which fueled the rage that led to her shoving Celeste’s violent husband Perry to his death.)