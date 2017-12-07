A Series of Unfortunate Events Season 2 Photos Pack Some (Lucy) Punch

Netflix has released a quartet of photos from Season 2 of its Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events adaptation, and among them Lucy Punch can be spied playing Esmé Squalor.

Based on the bestselling books by Lemony Snicket aka Daniel Handler, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their encounters with the devious Count Olaf who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. Foiling his many dastardly plans and disguises, the siblings discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death and links to a covert organization, then begin to unlock long-held family secrets.

RELATEDA Series of Unfortunate Events Renewed Through Season 3

Season 2 of the Netflix series plunges further into the epic world of this darkly comedic mystery across 10 episodes, again starring Neil Patrick Harris, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Patrick Warburton and K. Todd Freeman, while new additions include Punch, Nathan Fillion (as Jacques Snicket), Tony Hale (Jerome Squalor), Sara Rue (as a “librarian”) and Roger Bart (Vice Principal Nero).

The series has already been renewed for a third season, as previously reported.

CLICK TO ZOOM