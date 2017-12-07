Roseanne Revival: Estelle Parsons and Sandra Bernhard Returning

Roseanne‘s couch is starting to get awfully crowded (and we’re not complaining).

TVLine can confirm exclusively that Estelle Parsons is set to reprise her role as Roseanne and Jackie’s late-in-life-lesbian mom Beverly Harris in ABC’s forthcoming revival. What’s more, Sandra Bernhard is also headed back to Lanford as Roseanne and Jackie’s lesbian pal Nancy Bartlett. Roseanne Revival Photos Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

According to sources, the 90-year-old Parsons is set to appear in two of the revival’s nine episodes, while Bernhard will show up in just one.

News of the pair’s return comes less than a week after Johnny Galecki’s anticipated comeback as David was leaked on social media.

As TVLine reported in November, ABC — which initially commissioned eight new episodes of the ’90s classic — had ordered one additional episode, bringing the total to 9. A premiere date is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.