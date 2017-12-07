Outlander Finale: Jamie and Claire Race to Thwart Geillis' Plan in New Photos

Know what’s scarier than a mad witch with a mission? A mad witch with a mission… and a deadline.

In these newly released photos from Outlander‘s upcoming season finale (Sunday, 8/7c), Geillis Duncan Abernathy looks nonplussed as Young Ian struggles with his captor and seems to curse her very name. And why should the time traveler worry? As we saw in the previous episode, she’s unlocked the Brahan Seer prophecy — thanks to Margaret — and the events of the finale will help the crazy murderess clarify her plan.

So it’s no wonder, then, that Jamie and Claire look very worried in the other new photos, a few of which clearly take place at the ceremony conducted by the freed slaves at the end of of Voyager.

Per the official synopsis for the episode, which is titled “Eye of the Storm”: “Claire is forced to play a game of cat and mouse with an old adversary as she searches for Young Ian. The Frasers race through the jungles of Jamaica to prevent the unthinkable.” But will they get there in time?

The episode will be followed at 9 pm by a sneak peek of Starz’s new drama Counterpart, in which J.K. Simmons (The Closer) plays a lowly cog in the bureaucratic machinery of a Berlin-based United Nations spy agency.

