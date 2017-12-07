It's Lucifer Like You Have Never, Ever Seen Him Before — 2018 FIRST LOOK

That red devil is positively in the pink, in this first look at a 2018 episode of Fox’s Lucifer.

In the exclusive photo above, which comes from the ninth episode of Season 3, Lucifer (played by Tom Ellis) is looking superbly — and thus jarringly — suburban, as he greets guests at his doorstep.

Let us say it for you: Whaaaaat?

Here is co-showrunner Joe Henderson to help. A bit. “The question about this picture isn’t why Lucifer’s apparently settled down in the suburbs,” the EP notes. “The better question is with whom… and I think the answer will be a fun surprise for everyone!”

Having recently delved into its Sinnerman storyline, Lucifer airs its fall finale on Monday, Dec. 11 at 8/7c, then resumes its season on Jan. 1.

