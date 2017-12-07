Ratings: Criminal Minds Goes Low, Empire Ties Survivor for Wednesday Win

CBS’ Criminal Minds this Wednesday drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to hit and tie series lows.

Opening the Eye’s night, Survivor (8.9 mil/1.8) and SEAL Team (6.8 mil/1.1) were steady in the demo, with the former delivering its biggest audience in a year. Cancelled or Not: 11 Shows on the Bubble Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Elsewhere….

FOX | Empire (5.7 mil/1.8) ticked up, Star (4 mil/1.2) was flat.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.46 mil/0.5) and Dynasty (690K/0.2) were steady.

NBC | SVU (6.2 mil/1.3) and Chicago PD (6.5 mil/1.2) dipped.

ABC | Speechless (4.3 mil/1.1) was steady, The Goldbergs (5.4 mil/1.5) and Modern Family (5.8 mil/1.7) each ticked up a tenth and American Housewife (4.6 mil/1.2) rebounded from last week’s lows. Designated Survivor (3.9 mil/0.7) dipped to its smallest audience ever while holding onto its demo low.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.